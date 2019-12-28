Lawmakers fought to save coal-fired power plants in 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though the company said it hopes to retrain and re-employ as many workers as it can, the company’s management team acknowledged the changes come with both benefits and losses.

Gov. Mark Gordon called the early closures a “blow to the people of Wyoming,” and said the decisions made in the resource plan “personally disappointed” him.

Upending utility mandates

In the eyes of several lawmakers, the Public Service Commission is not doing enough to stop utilities like Rocky Mountain Power from retiring its coal fleets or protecting displaced workers.

In November, Wyoming lawmakers on two committees interrogated the responsibilities of the Public Service Commission, urging the reticent regulators to intervene more aggressively before and after coal-fired power plants retire. In an unprecedented move, the committee introduced a draft bill that could saddle utilities and their public regulators with an additional decree. The Wyoming Public Service Commission would be required to consider the “socio-economic factors associated with an early retirement” of coal-fired power plants, in addition to protecting ratepayers.