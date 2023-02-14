Both chambers of the Wyoming Legislature have passed a bill intended to strengthen the state’s rare earths industry.

Rare earth elements — a category of materials needed for a wide range of technologies, from smartphones to fighter jets — are often found alongside radioactive elements like uranium and thorium. When rare earths are mined, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a federal agency, typically oversees the handling and disposal of those hazardous byproducts.

House Bill 61 would authorize Gov. Mark Gordon’s office to ask the commission to give state regulators oversight instead. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, which would take over that responsibility, has worked with federal officials to ensure the state’s permitting process is rigorous enough.

To be approved, state standards must be at least as rigorous as the commission’s, according to Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. He’s confident Wyoming satisfies that requirement.

And, he said, the change will be significant for the two rare earths companies hoping to open mines in the state.

“Where that is a benefit for the state of Wyoming, and for the industry, is that it basically cuts the permitting time in half, and it cuts the cost down about in half,” Deti said. “So it’s much more effective in terms of time and costs for operators.”

Both of Wyoming’s active rare earths developers are making headway. In the northeast corner of the state, Rare Element Resources is advancing plans to build a demonstration-scale processing facility, using ore already extracted in the area. American Rare Earths, to the southeast, announced last month that its deposit stretches farther than it anticipated, and could be even larger than it now expects.

“The state of Wyoming has been very supportive of trying to get off our rare earths industry stood up, and start producing some of these minerals,” Deti said.

For the companies, he said, the bill “is just a good thing to help streamline that process and start mining.” It also contains provisions to support researchers trying to extract rare earths from other sources, like coal.

The bill, sponsored by the Minerals Committee, cleared both legislative chambers unanimously, but accumulated several amendments — mostly tweaks to language and dates — along the way.

Following its passage in the Senate on Monday morning, it’s set for consideration again in the House of Representatives, where lawmakers will vote on modifications made in the Senate. If successful, it’ll then head to the governor’s desk.

“It’s a good bill,” Deti said. “We look forward to the governor signing it.”