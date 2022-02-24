Lawmakers may scrap restrictions on untouched coal defense money

A year after the Wyoming Legislature afforded the governor’s office more than a million dollars to defend coal in court, the money hasn’t been used.

Wyoming was blocked last May from challenging the out-of-state threat to an in-state coal plant — a Colorado utility’s plan to limit its use of power from Laramie River Station — that gave rise to the bill. A month later, the Supreme Court put an end to the state’s yearslong efforts to export coal from one of several failed West Coast terminals.

Other states’ actions, meanwhile, haven’t impacted the Wyoming coal industry directly enough to fall within the scope of the bill: Existing statute permits Gordon only to initiate lawsuits, only to challenge other states and to do so only when Wyoming’s ability to export coal or operate its coal plants is at risk.

“Last year, the bill was specifically targeted to somewhat of a narrow litigation opportunity,” Randall Luthi, Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy advisor, told the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday.

According to Gordon, more leeway will help. Lawmakers are considering giving it to him.

The amended language in House Bill 141 would authorize the governor’s office to do a whole lot more with that $1.2 million, including starting, joining or defending against lawsuits involving other states or the federal government, in response to any actions that “result in the decreased use of Wyoming coal or the closure of coal-fired electric generation facilities that use Wyoming coal.”

Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Goshen County, isn’t convinced expanding the bill is the right answer. The overlapping discretion it would create, including with the state Attorney General’s office, gives her pause. She said during Wednesday’s committee meeting that she supported last year’s bill because its message was so specific. What if this year’s amendments diluted it?

“The audience is just bigger,” responded Shawn Taylor, executive director of the Wyoming Rural Electric Association and one of the leading backers of the bill. “The message is the same.”

Duncan pushed harder. Who was the audience this time?

“Everybody,” Taylor said.

Duncan looked skeptical.

“I mean,” Taylor went on, “anybody that wants to try and come in and tell us, tell the state of Wyoming, what to do with our coal resources. If it’s through litigation or legislation or regulation, we just want to be prepared.”

When it came time to vote, Duncan hesitated, took a long breath, then voted in favor. The committee advanced the bill in a party-line vote of 8-1.

Duncan told the Star-Tribune after the meeting that she still didn’t think the bill was necessary, but after hearing from Taylor, had decided to leave it up to the full Legislature. She’s leaning toward voting for the bill then, too, though she’d still like it to be a little more specific.

At the same time, she said, it’s the committee’s job to try to cover a lot of different issues.

“Being a little more broad in statute is sometimes better,” she said. “And let the executive office be a little more focused and targeted. That way we don’t have to keep coming back year after year, getting involved and messing with statute.”

