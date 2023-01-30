Lawmakers propose sweeping electric vehicle charging tax

A bill awaiting introduction in the Wyoming House of Representatives would more than double the price of electricity used to charge electric vehicles in Wyoming. But the lawmakers backing the measure hope it’ll start an important discussion about tax equity — not create a new barrier to electric vehicle use.

House Bill 275, as written, would impose a tax of $0.15 per kilowatt-hour on commercial and residential chargers and on vehicle self-charging features, beginning in 2024. (In November 2022, the average price of a kilowatt-hour of electricity in Wyoming was about $0.11 for households and just under $0.10 for businesses, according to federal data.)

It would also raise Wyoming’s annual electric vehicle registration fee from $200 to $350 and introduce a fee of $175 for hybrids. Both would be optional, however: Under the bill, drivers would be able to choose between paying the registration fee or paying the charging tax.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said he agreed to sponsor the bill — which was authored by a state senator but missed that chamber’s filing deadline — because he wants to see Wyoming replace its piecemeal electric vehicle regulations with a cohesive strategy. He hopes to make several changes if it advances, including to the charging tax rate.

“I already have an amendment drafted that would bring that down to around a penny and a half to two pennies per kilowatt-hour,” Brown said.

He would also like to preserve the current $200 electric vehicle registration fee, which he said is a fair equivalent to the $0.24-per-gallon gas tax that’s paid by non-electric vehicles and used to fund state highways.

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, a cosponsor of the bill, echoed Brown’s intention: “My goal would be to make it equivalent to the gas tax as close as possible,” he said.

Several other states, including Oklahoma, have enacted versions of an electric vehicle charging tax (typically excluding residential charging, and at a much lower rate than proposed by House Bill 275). Montana considered, but didn’t pass, an electric vehicle registration fee in 2021.

In Wyoming’s case, the proposed enforcement mechanisms may also need some adjustments to make them workable, Brown said.

If the Transportation Committee runs out of time to consider the bill and make the necessary amendments this year, he said, it’ll be a priority next year. He thinks the bill might benefit from extra consideration in the interim.

But neither he nor Boner want to leave EV buyers, or infrastructure developers, in limbo for too long.

“I always like to see the ideas that we bring forward get moved on, but I also recognize that this is such a large policy shift that we need to be careful on how we approach it,” Brown said.

Alicia Cox, executive director of Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities, a transportation-focused advocacy group, voiced concern about the high costs the bill would establish. She’s open, however, to the conversation its sponsors want to start. Especially with electric vehicle purchases on the rise across the state.

There were 660 electric vehicles and 1,089 hybrids registered in Wyoming in 2022, according to the Legislative Service Office. Cox expects that number to grow by thousands in the coming years, accompanied by an uptick in the charging stations that serve them.

“I support electric vehicles also paying their fair share,” she said. “I support that, and I do think there is value in setting up the system in advance to make sure that it’s all working in good order once there are more vehicles and stations in the state.”