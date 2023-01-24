Lawmakers reopen fight over rooftop solar

It’s been 22 years since the Wyoming Legislature enacted the statewide program that credits households with solar panels for the electricity they produce. One lawmaker is trying again to restructure it.

Senate File 92 would eliminate net metering — a mechanism in place in the majority of states that runs an electricity user’s meter backward when they’re supplying surplus power to the grid — from Wyoming statute and redefine rooftop solar users as “small customer-generators.”

It would also give state regulators the authority to lower the price of solar power sold back to the grid. And it would strike the provision that currently bars utilities from adding extra charges to solar users’ electric bills.

The changes would take effect on July 1, 2024 for new customers and by 2039 for existing ones.

“If we're going to have small-customer-generated electricity be sustainable over the long haul — I mean truly sustainable, good for the system, good for the customers — then we have to make these changes,” said the bill’s sole sponsor, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

While Case says the change would make the system more equitable, some environmental groups argue it would instead tip the scales against households with rooftop solar.

Renewed controversy

Case, who has a Ph.D. in resource economics and public utility economics, isn’t the measure’s only backer this year. There are lawmakers, he said, who will help carry it forward. But he didn’t put their names on the bill because he didn’t want to subject them to the vitriol he’s received as its sponsor, including accusations that he’s in bed with Wyoming’s coal companies and utilities.

“I think I'm pretty green compared to my colleagues,” Case said. “I'm not trying to bring back coal, or, you know, kill rooftop solar, or kill renewables. I do think renewables have to kind of pay their way.”

A longtime member and current chairman of the Senate Corporations Committee, Case pushed for a similar, committee-backed bill that passed the Senate, but failed in the House of Representatives, in 2021. The committee is expected to consider Senate File 92 on Thursday.

Many environmental groups opposed changing net metering in 2021 and have taken the same position this year, fearing it will deal a premature blow to rooftop solar before it — or any type of solar — can gain a real foothold in Wyoming. As of 2021, the state produced 73% of its electricity from coal, 19% from wind and most of the rest from natural gas and hydropower, according to federal data.

“Rooftop solar helps local communities, helps local jobs,” said Claire Deuter, renewable organizer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “It's low-impact on the environment. And it would be a shame for net metering to be repealed.”

A crisis — elsewhere

Utilities across the country face a hard-to-solve problem: After decades spent wielding the dependable stream of electricity supplied by large, centralized power plants, they’re not very good at accommodating the fluctuating output of renewable resources.

In the states where ratepayers most enthusiastically adopted rooftop solar, including Hawaii and California, the electricity that poured into the grid on sunny days and vanished when the sun went down threatened to overwhelm the system — and proved unfairly expensive for ratepayers who didn’t have solar panels to offset their costs.

Hawaii ended net metering in 2015. California followed in its footsteps last month. But both states also introduced new incentives — Hawaii years later, California immediately — designed to prevent the rate cut from devastating the rooftop solar industry (and encourage solar adopters to also install battery storage, an increasingly practical addition that makes abundant solar much easier for utilities to manage).

When to act

Wyoming hasn't encountered the same problems yet. Less than 1% of Wyoming households have installed solar panels, and they only supply half a percent of the state’s total electricity, according to data compiled by Scott Kane, co-owner of installer Creative Energies Solar.

The Solar Energy Industries Association ranks Wyoming 47th among U.S. states in projected utility and residential solar energy growth. And an analysis completed last summer by third-party consultant Crossborder Energy found that rooftop solar in the state still has room to multiply several times before it starts to become a burden for other ratepayers.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council is worried that if Wyoming curtails the perks enjoyed by solar users, solar uptake will collapse, as it has in states that adopted similar approaches without also introducing strong enough incentives.

“We just don't see a current issue that needs to be addressed with our net metering policy,” Deuter said. “And if it's not broken, don't fix it.”

There’s plenty of time, she said, to amend net metering when — or if — it stops working as intended. By then, it’s likely that states already in that position will have paved the way for Wyoming.

But Case doesn’t want to see Wyoming lawmakers sit on their hands until that moment arrives. He considers the bill a proactive, not prohibitive, way to manage rooftop solar.

“It's growing fast,” he said. “And it's not going to get any easier to change.”