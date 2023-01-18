Lawmakers sent a message about electric vehicles. But what did the country hear?

A half-dozen Wyoming lawmakers signed on to a resolution encouraging a prompt end to new electric vehicle sales because they wanted to send a message to the rest of the country.

“What we’ve seen is that other states are moving to eliminate our petroleum-fueled vehicles,” Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, told the Senate Minerals Committee on Monday. “And so we thought we should make a statement that says that we’re supporting our petroleum-based vehicles.”

Where California, Oregon and Washington have outlawed the sale of new vehicles that run on gas or diesel by 2035, Wyoming could, symbolically, do the opposite, Anderson said.

Climate change was the impetus for the West Coast legislation. For Wyoming, it’s about personal choice — and discomfort with the idea of any state requiring its residents to buy a certain type of car.

“We didn’t want to make a bill saying that the dealerships had to really quit selling those vehicles,” Anderson said. “We just wanted to make a statement that there is a counter to stopping selling gas vehicles in other states.”

The resolution, as written, wouldn’t actually do anything. It merely “encourages and expresses as a goal” that new electric vehicle sales in Wyoming cease by 2035 and be limited even sooner. And its journey, at least during the current legislative session, ended at Monday’s committee meeting.

Anderson told the committee — whose members include cosponsors Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep — that the resolution has already fulfilled its purpose.

“It’s all over the nation now,” he said. “We’ve got done what we need to get done, in informing the nation that we’re supporting our industries.”

National response

But the state lawmakers’ intended message — that it should be up to consumers to choose between gas-powered cars and electric ones — isn’t necessarily what the rest of the country heard.

Several major news outlets trumpeted, inaccurately, that Wyoming lawmakers sought an outright ban on electric vehicle sales. One prominent headline proclaimed that the state was considering “declaring war on electric vehicles to protect fossil fuels.”

As many of those articles noted, it wouldn’t be the state’s first time trying to take on the market. Wyoming regulators are currently in the process of figuring out how to implement a 2020 state law intended to force electric utilities to install carbon capture at coal plants, instead of retiring them. And lawmakers are now considering a bill that would expand the governor’s access to $1.2 million set aside in 2021 for lawsuits to defend Wyoming’s coal industry.

The Washington Post, which got the function of the resolution right, characterized it as a toothless attempt by a tiny state to get even with California for moving to phase out new gas-powered vehicles.

All that publicity has also turned Anderson into a target.

“It’s been the most vicious phone calls and emails I’ve ever received in the Legislature,” Anderson, who has represented Natrona County since 2013, told the Star-Tribune.

Through all the profanity and name-calling, he said, he’s confident his constituents — and the smattering of people who have reached out from other pro-oil communities — understand what he was trying to do.

Not everyone in Wyoming agrees with the approach, however.

The resolution explains, at length, why other states’ electric vehicle requirements pose a threat to Wyoming. Among its reasons:

Oil and natural gas underpin the state economy and provide thousands of jobs.

Gasoline-powered cars are a familiar, established technology.

Charging stations are sparse in the state and are expensive to build.

Powering those stations will require more electricity generation than currently exists.

The critical minerals needed for electric vehicles come with a lot of unknowns.

Cooper believes it would be a mistake for Wyoming to sit back and let a new technology decimate one of its oldest and most lucrative industries.

“I feel like we have an obligation to speak up, to push back, to resist that assault,” he said during the committee meeting. “If somebody’s going to take potshots at Wyoming, we’re probably going to shoot back. That’s who we are.”

But Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, argued that Wyoming risks sacrificing a lot of opportunities that are emerging for other, younger industries if it focuses too much on preserving demand for oil and gas and walls itself off in the process.

“It’s not as if these electric vehicles don’t require energy,” he said. “They require just as much energy, in fact.”

A significant market shift from oil to other sources of power will inevitably be a challenge, he said, “but it’s exactly the type of challenge Wyoming” — and its burgeoning advanced nuclear, carbon capture and rare earths industries — “would benefit tremendously from.”

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming declined to comment on the resolution. The Wyoming Automobile Dealers Association came out against it.

“This pits one industry against another in Wyoming,” Marsha Allen, executive vice president of the Automobile Dealers Association, told the committee. “The message being sent, or heard, … is that if we’re not gas and oil, we don’t matter.”

