Lawmakers vote down two Wyoming bills increasing taxes on renewable energy

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers killed a pair of bills to increase the tax burden on companies generating electricity from solar or wind energy.

Members of the Legislature's House Revenue Committee voted to not advance two renewable energy tax bills to the House floor on Thursday.

Public testimony provided over two days showed the tricky balance between collecting enough revenue from big industry for state services while not driving companies away.

The first bill, House Bill 94, would have levied a $1 tax on each megawatt hour of electricity produced from larger solar energy facilities in the Equality State. The tax sought to mirror a tax already exacted on wind energy facilities.

"I just feel like it's an equity issue," said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, the sponsor of the solar bill. "Because I do think we are missing out in the state of Wyoming in getting revenue generated from those nontraditional (energy sources). I think it is important that these industries pitch in."