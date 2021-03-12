Lawmakers want to dedicate $1.2 million to defend Wyoming coal

Several states have instituted aggressive goals to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change, primarily through the investment in renewable energy.

"We, as the Legislature, would like to give our blessing as well as a direction to the executive branch to bring a lawsuit ... against any state that would breach the Commerce Clause of Wyoming," said Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, the bill's sponsor. "Why is this important? Because if we don't start fighting back, we will be dictated by not only the federal government but other states as to where we can move and where we can go and power generation in our state. "

The bill has attracted nearly 40 co-sponsors in both the House and Senate.

The Wyoming Mining Association and Wyoming Rural Electric Association and the governor's office expressed support for the bill.

"What I think is important is that it really gives us the option," Randall Luthi, the chief energy adviser for Gov. Mark Gordon, stated during testimony. "Litigation is just one of ... the tools the state of Wyoming has to attempt to make sure that we have a reliable grid system."

Wyoming is already wrapped up in a lawsuit against the state of Washington over a coal export terminal.