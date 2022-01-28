Leaders say nuclear will save Kemmerer. Residents aren't convinced.

About this story The Star-Tribune visited Kemmerer this month to talk with the community about TerraPower's nuclear plant. Energy reporter Nicole Pollack and photographer Lauren Miller will continue reporting from Kemmerer as the project develops.

Roaming Kemmerer, asking people about the planned nuclear reactor, I expected excitement. Or trepidation. Or anger.

Apathy wasn't on the list.

“We don’t really talk about it,” a retired miner told me as his fellow retirees — former coal miners and quarry workers and power plant operators — heckled one another around a senior center pool table.

Most of the Kemmerer residents I met said the same thing. They were familiar with the plan to replace their half-century-old coal plant with a nuclear reactor; did I know Bill Gates was behind it? Everyone, they assured me, was aware. They just didn’t have much more to say.

The energy sector is always changing, the miner said, and people in Kemmerer are used to riding out those booms and busts. Another boom isn't anything special. So the project doesn't come up in conversation very often.

He discusses it with his wife sometimes, though. The two of them speculate, nervously, about how a nuclear plant might change the tiny town they’ve called home for decades.

Coal's demise hangs heavy over Kemmerer, and when TerraPower announced in November that it would build a first-of-its-kind sodium-cooled nuclear reactor at the town's Naughton Power Plant, community leaders exhaled at last. The project promised a lifeline, not just to the town, but to similarly coal-dependent Wyoming. Gov. Mark Gordon proudly unveiled the project last summer during a celebratory press conference featuring a video message from Gates himself.

"We're absolutely ecstatic," Mayor Bill Thek told me after Kemmerer was chosen.

The miner and his wife aren't so sure. While they agree Kemmerer needs an economic boost of some kind, a replacement for its fading coal sector, they’re not sure whether a next-generation reactor will be the right answer. They'd rather keep burning coal.

I asked a lot of people in Kemmerer about the nuclear plant. At first, most sounded unconcerned, almost indifferent: “I don’t have much to say about it.”

But, it turned out, they usually did.

Nearly everyone, for instance, followed the town's main street up and over the edge of the valley, past the isolated Best Western near the top of the hill and the hulking Naughton Power Plant below, to get a look at the intended project site.

“They’re doing something out there — drilling for something.”

What they’d seen was core sampling. TerraPower staff were extracting underground materials for geologic analysis, part of the ongoing site study required for permitting, under the watchful eye of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“You can sit there and watch a shaft spin, and that's about all you get to see until they pull it actually out of the ground,” said Rodger Holt, manager of the Naughton Power Plant.

The real purpose of the drilling didn’t seem like common knowledge. Instead, a few curious observers had come up with their own theories: TerraPower might be looking for oil, or bedrock, or water.

Or maybe, another offered, the company was already starting to build the plant itself.

He hoped construction hadn't started. There were still too many unknowns, he told me. The town wasn't ready for nuclear; not by a long shot. He didn't know if it would ever be.

Life after coal

Gillette, Rock Springs, Glenrock and Kemmerer — the four communities considered for TerraPower’s first nuclear reactor — are all coal towns. But in Kemmerer, the victor, founded in 1867 near the coal mine that gave the town its name, coal has always been king.

Kemmerer, population 2,700, is Lincoln County's biggest town and county seat. It's nestled into a valley in the southwestern corner of Wyoming, 30 miles from Utah, 55 miles from Idaho.

In between Kemmerer and the Kemmerer Mine sits Diamondville. The town of 700 was also named for its most important industry: in this case, after the especially glossy coal unearthed at surrounding mines.

Despite the towns' coal-fired history, they're confident they have more to offer. The birthplace of the JC Penney department store, they are a stone’s throw from ExxonMobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant and the federally designated Fossil Butte National Monument, home to some of the best freshwater fossils in the country.

Much of the younger workforce has opted to work at the gas plant, or even at the fossil quarries, over the coal plant, in the hopes that those jobs will last even after coal is gone. And Kemmerer and Diamondville are trying to put themselves on the map — on tourists’ lucrative radar — for their fossils.

Over the last few decades, the towns have undergone something of a cosmetic rebrand. Coal-centric storefronts substituted “fossil” in their names instead. Murals of prehistoric beasts and their fossilized remains snake along U.S. Highway 189, the towns' main street. Diamondville’s share of the road is called Fossil Drive.

“Energy's definitely the biggest portion of our income in this community,” said Robert Bowen, a Kemmerer city council member and owner of Wyoming Fossils, a store situated on Kemmerer's section of the main street. “But the fossil industry is probably one of the bigger employers in this area.”

Commercially, the towns have seen better days. A pair of side-by-side bars in the heart of Kemmerer — Grumpies and Bootleggers — were, not that long ago, flanked by about seven more. Countless family-owned businesses have given way to parking lots. The town is down to one grocery store and a handful of restaurants; El Jalisciense and Place on Pine are among the surviving favorites.

Meanwhile, the fossil business is booming, at least by small-town standards.

“Kemmerer itself has three rock shops,” Bowen said. “For a city of less than 3,000 people, having three rock shops in the city limits is huge.”

Many of the tourists who flocked to Yellowstone last summer drove right past Bowen’s shop. Fossil sales went up, he said. Especially sales of pricier, harder-to-sell showpieces.

“People were stuck at home, so they want nicer things in their home,” Bowen said. “We actually saw an increase in our retail sales on the higher-end items that normally sit there a little longer.”

Bowen believes Kemmerer has the tools to diversify its economy. With the right publicity, he said, it could become a year-round tourist destination.

The town’s fossil shops and dig-your-own-fossil quarries are one such tool. Its snowmobiling and cross-country skiing opportunities, on top of its centrality between world-class ski destinations — Jackson and Park City, Utah — are another. And its proximity to Yellowstone and Grand Teton doesn't hurt.

“People in this area, they've had their heads in the sand so long, especially with coal, saying, ‘Oh, we're never going to stop coal, we can't get away from it,’” Bowen said. “They've got it stuck in their heads that coal is here forever. And it's not.”

With four years to go before the coal plant shut down, things were looking dire. And then TerraPower came along.

Keeping coal alive

The Naughton Power Plant is operated by Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s biggest utility. Its two coal-fired units, both built in the ‘60s, have a combined capacity of 448 megawatts. The plant’s 384-megawatt third unit was converted to burn natural gas in 2019.

According to Holt, the plant manager, the majority of Naughton workers live in town. Roughly 30% commute from surrounding towns — Evanston, La Barge, Cokeville, Randolph — and drive about 50 miles each way.

With the closure of all three units approaching, and with unit 3 now requiring a smaller crew, staffing at the plant has slowly declined, said Holt, the plant manager. Instead of replacing workers who retired or moved away, the plant has cut about 35 jobs over the last decade. Today, it employs 106 people

The share of coal Naughton buys from the neighboring Kemmerer Mine has dropped, too. Before 2019, the plant consumed about two-thirds of the mine’s total production, Holt said. Half of that coal went to unit 3.

The mine has struggled to find new buyers since unit 3 went offline.

“Right now with 1 and 2, I would imagine we're over 50% of their customer base,” Holt said.

Both units are slated for retirement in 2025, while unit 3 is scheduled to close in 2029. Rocky Mountain Power’s contract with the mine ends in 2026.

“The big question is, with all this, will they be able to maintain operations, as we all hope?” Holt said.

Kemmerer’s debate about coal doesn’t exactly resemble the discussions taking place nationally, or even statewide, where there is increasing pressure to stop burning it in order to slow climate change. Hardly anyone in Kemmerer wants coal to go away; many think closing Naughton so soon is a mistake. Community leaders are already seeking new buyers for Kemmerer Mine coal, just in case the town’s decades of burning the fuel really do come to an end.

Bowen, the city council member, said that for Kemmerer, the conversion of unit 3 and the imminent retirement of units 1 and 2 have been “a rude awakening, but a good eye opener.” They’ve compelled community leaders to try — really try — to diversify.

If the nuclear plant wasn’t on the horizon, he said, losing both the plant and mine could be devastating to the tight-knit community. Even with the nuclear plant, which will import its fuel, he’s uneasy.

He’s not sure whether the mine can survive without the plant. But he, too, hopes it can.

“From a local job standpoint, the coal plant does provide more jobs because of the coal mine,” Bowen said. “If the coal mine can find another source — another buyer or another use for its coal — and maintain what it has, then the nuclear plant can bring in more jobs for the plant itself. So then we're benefiting on both ends.”

The 345-megawatt nuclear plant is expected to create between 200 and 250 jobs. Rocky Mountain Power has said it plans to continue employing every Naughton worker who wants to make the jump to nuclear. While the new plant isn’t expected to open until 2028, the utility expects retraining and preliminary work to keep workers busy in the interim.

“That transition is where I think we’re going to start picking them up, because I think we're going to need them before the plant closes,” said Chuck Tack, the utility’s vice president of nuclear operations. “They have to start writing procedures. All the training, all that stuff has to be written, and that workforce is who is going to help write it.”

There’s a lot of interest.

“Pretty much everybody that is not going to be retired by 2028 has let it be known that they want to be part of that,” Holt said. He expects to see about 20 to 30 retirements during that time.

Most plant workers, Holt said, are supportive of the nuclear project. They have lingering questions — as does he — but they’re trusting TerraPower to follow through.

Bumps in the road

“We know we've kind of promised a lot here,” TerraPower CEO Chris Levesque told a crowded room on Jan. 19. “We feel that weight on our shoulders. So we're going to do our best. You have our assurance.”

TerraPower and Rocky Mountain Power had convened roughly 40 high-profile community leaders, including elected officials, town managers, school and hospital administrators and police officers, in the Best Western conference room for a question-and-answer luncheon.

This wasn’t most attendees’ first meeting with TerraPower. They’d participated in a similar event months earlier, when they knew Kemmerer was a candidate, but before the location had been announced. They’d already gotten answers to their questions about safety.

This time, they were worried, overwhelmingly, about infrastructure. The towns’ budgets are already tight, they told TerraPower. Housing is in very short supply. Could their volunteer firefighters and single grocery store handle the arrival of 2,000 construction workers in 2025? How would construction impact their aging water system?

“Some of our infrastructure is 75 years old,” Brent McClarnon, operations manager of water and wastewater for Kemmerer and Diamondville, said during the meeting. He and others wanted to know where the necessary funds might come from, and whether TerraPower would contribute.

Tara Neider, TerraPower’s project manager, said the company intended to help however it was able — especially with housing. “We have some time to work through that,” she said. “We’re putting together a sustainability plan.”

Suggestions, Neider said, were welcome.

For Kemmerer and Diamondville, accommodating the plant will be a big undertaking, even with TerraPower’s assistance. Their leaders are hopeful that new businesses will follow, reversing the commercial decline.

But they also know about the plant’s “aggressive” seven-year time limit — a condition of the company's nearly $2 billion Department of Energy grant. And, as the meeting wrapped up, they wanted to know: How sure was TerraPower that the project would succeed?

“Our confidence is growing,” Neider said. “Really, the question is, how quickly can it get done?”

Why us?

In the Best Western conference room, the descriptor of choice was “demonstration.” Outside of that room, at the senior center and the bowling alley and the booths at Place on Pine, the nuclear plant was “experimental.”

The people who claimed they didn’t have much to say about the project, the ones who actually had a lot to say — a lot of them didn’t feel like trailblazers. They felt more like guinea pigs.

Many were suspicious. Why, they asked, would TerraPower stick its flagship project in such a tiny, remote town? Was it because they were too desperate to protest? Too isolated for anyone to care if things went awry?

A few said they weren’t sure which possibility was scarier: getting the nuclear plant, or not getting it. Coal was safe. Familiar. Why did it have to go?

“There will be protests,” I was told several times. No one who said it wanted to participate themselves — I didn’t meet anyone who did — but they were sure someone would.

Community leaders believe most of those anxieties stem from a persistent lack of information and will ease once residents’ most pressing questions have been answered. The biggest issue is access, they said, not ideology. But it's hard for them to answer questions that people don't ask.

McClarnon, the towns' water manager and an air force veteran, worked on nuclear security for a decade. He said that when he uses his own experience to explain TerraPower’s project, it helps. A lot.

“Everything related to security, everything related to safety, check, double check, triple check," McClarnon said. "When I explain it to them, what I had to go through, they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I didn't know that.’”

Sometimes, he said, that’s all it takes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.