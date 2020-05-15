Leading natural gas producer in Wyoming files for bankruptcy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of Wyoming's most prolific natural gas producers, Ultra Petroleum Corp., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday evening in Texas following months of financial instability. As a top energy producer and taxpayer in Wyoming, the firm's insolvency places the energy-dependent state's traditional revenue streams in further jeopardy.

The company is vying to erase approximately $2 billion in debt, according to a Thursday news release from Ultra Petroleum.

In light of market pressures, Ultra Petroleum announced in September it would lay down its rigs and cease drilling activity in the rich natural gas formations of the Pinedale Anticline in Wyoming.

“After several months of liability management efforts and careful consideration of how best to navigate a challenging low commodity price environment and our debt levels, Ultra’s Board of Directors determined that a voluntarily filling for Chapter 11 reorganization provides the best outcome for the entity," Brad Johnson, Ultra Petroleum's CEO said in a statement. "This financial restructuring will result in an enterprise with very little debt, good liquidity, and significant free cash flow that is underpinned by a large-scale, low-cost base of natural gas and condensate production.”