Leading natural gas producer in Wyoming files for bankruptcy

One of Wyoming's most prolific natural gas producers, Ultra Petroleum Corp., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday evening in Texas following months of financial instability. As a top energy producer and taxpayer in Wyoming, the firm's insolvency places the energy-dependent state's traditional revenue streams in further jeopardy.
The company is vying to erase approximately $2 billion in debt, according to a Thursday news release from Ultra Petroleum.
In light of market pressures, Ultra Petroleum announced in September it would lay down its rigs and cease drilling activity in the rich natural gas formations of the Pinedale Anticline in Wyoming.
“After several months of liability management efforts and careful consideration of how best to navigate a challenging low commodity price environment and our debt levels, Ultra’s Board of Directors determined that a voluntarily filling for Chapter 11 reorganization provides the best outcome for the entity," Brad Johnson, Ultra Petroleum's CEO said in a statement. "This financial restructuring will result in an enterprise with very little debt, good liquidity, and significant free cash flow that is underpinned by a large-scale, low-cost base of natural gas and condensate production.”
For months, natural gas prices have been brutally low for producers and competition tight amidst a glutted market, especially for producers in Wyoming. Henry Hub natural gas spot prices, a U.S. benchmark for the commodity, have hovered between $1.50 and $2.50 per million British thermal units for months on end. The pandemic has exacerbated already tough market conditions for natural gas, with Henry Hub at $1.59 per million British thermal units on Thursday night.
This isn't the first time Ultra Petroleum has filed for bankruptcy. It declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016. Its most recent reorganization case will be handled in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. A hearing will be held Tuesday.
