Leading oil and gas firm adapts to protect ferruginous hawks in Powder River Basin

But making a home on the ground has made the hawks especially vulnerable to human disturbances.

EOG partnered with HWA Wildlife Consulting to conduct a multi-year study of the bird because of the firm’s history in completing avian and other wildlife studies in Wyoming and across the Mountain West.

For this particular study, HWA collected data using trackers, called Argos satellite transmitters. Since 2016, the scientists have tagged 16 birds and gathered countless other data points from monitoring the behavior of several raptors in the region.

According to EOG, the wealth of research so far has enabled the company to implement more effective strategies to protect the hawk before drilling even begins.

For instance, the study has helped the company identify where occupied nests are located on the ground with more precision. Knowing nest locations allows the operator to institute buffer zones during nesting season and time drilling to avoid disturbing nearby hawks.

“EOG is committed to the safe and responsible development of oil and gas in Wyoming, which includes our efforts to better understand wildlife and their habitats in the state,” said Creighton Welch, manager of government relations and communications at EOG.