Legacy Wyoming industries eye emerging energy tech

Many of Wyoming’s biggest players in the energy sector — including some coal, oil and gas companies — have begun investing in the novel technologies the state hopes to advance in an effort to secure their own economic prospects in the long run.

Carbon capture, utilization and storage is the brightest beacon for coal and oil producers, many of which hope advancements in the coming years will prolong the life of coal plants and help reduce the transportation sector’s vast carbon footprint.

Gov. Mark Gordon said at last week’s Wyoming Energy Authority summit on next-generation technologies that the state’s coal assets and potential storage capacity provide a unique advantage when it comes to climate.

Wyoming, Gordon said, was “the first state in the nation” to look past carbon neutrality and aim instead to be carbon-negative — without giving up on coal.

“Coal may actually be one of the best ways that we can start to incorporate carbon control, carbon capture, and then be able to deliver it in a sequestered way,” he said.

Not everyone shares that view: Many of the state’s environmental groups see carbon capture as a crutch at best and a false promise at worst. And experts are starting to sour on the idea that carbon capture could become practical and cost-effective in time to save coal-fired power — though they still believe it could be a game-changer for some hard-to-decarbonize industries.

Hydrogen is one such industry. The fuel can be stored and combusted, making it a possible means of balancing the intermittency of renewable electricity sources, if it can be commercialized. But nearly all of the hydrogen produced in the U.S. today is made from natural gas, emitting a whole lot of carbon into the atmosphere in the process.

There’s an increasingly affordable (but not quite commercially ready) way to generate hydrogen using renewable energy and water — the method favored by most climate activists.

It’s also possible, though also not yet scalable, to capture the carbon released during the conversion of natural gas and create another type of low-emissions hydrogen.

Natural gas companies are especially interested in the latter. In Wyoming, several are already trying to gain a foothold in the fledgling industry.

William De Los Santos, renewables business development lead at natural gas processor and transporter Williams Companies, shared the company’s vision for the expansion of the technology and fuel during the summit.

“What’s really interesting about Wyoming is, it’s an intersection of (natural gas) lines, main transmission lines, great renewable power potential, gathering and processing facilities,” De Los Santos said. “And just that intangible thing called support from the state.”

