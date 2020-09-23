Legislation could lead to sweeping oil and gas cleanup nationwide

In June, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming urged the state’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission during a committee meeting to consider accelerating the orphan well program in response to the dramatic downturn in oil.

“With so many rigs laid down … a significant acceleration of plugging and reclaiming wells would not only keep people in the industry employed now but also reduce a long-term liability — paid for entirely by the oil and natural gas industry, not Wyoming taxpayers,” PAW President Pete Obermueller said during testimony to lawmakers.

In response to Bennet’s proposed legislation, the Petroleum Association emphasized the need to maintain local oversight and control of Wyoming’s orphan well program.

“Wyoming’s orphaned well remediation program is best in class, and costs taxpayers nothing, unlike the Bennet legislation,” Ryan McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Petroleum Association, told the Star-Tribune. “Following PAW’s call to increase resources directed to orphan wells, we’re happy to see that the remediation rate has increased. In short, Wyoming has this issue well in hand. Given the recent rise in anti-oil and gas sentiments in Colorado, we should be very cautious of a Colorado Senator looking north and claiming he’s here to help.”