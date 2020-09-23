Legislation could lead to sweeping oil and gas cleanup nationwide

A Colorado lawmaker has proposed federal legislation to accelerate the cleanup of abandoned oil and gas wells nationwide in an effort to address both the environmental and public health consequences of unplugged wells.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, announced two bills that he says will create jobs, strengthen bonding requirements and increase the public’s role in managing federal lands. Both bills could have ramifications for Wyoming due to the state’s abundance of public land and widespread oil and gas activity.
“Investing in orphan well clean up would create good-paying jobs while helping reduce pollution, restore habitat, and protect our climate,” Bennet said in a statement. “Together, these bills restore the role of local leaders to have a greater voice in lease sales, hold all companies operating on public lands to the same high standards that responsible operators follow, and ensure that local governments and taxpayers aren’t burdened with the cost of cleanup.”
Orphan wells are idle oil and gas wells left unplugged with no responsible owner.
The first act would amend the Mineral Leasing Act to increase the minimum amount of bonding, or financial assurance, oil and gas operators must pay in case the state must take charge of cleanup down the road. The statewide bonding requirement would be set at $200,000.
On a national level, the Government Accountability Office found a vast majority of bonds (84%) covering wells on federal and tribal land were insufficient to cover the full cost of reclamation, or cleanup.
Hundreds of thousands of wells remain unplugged nationwide.
The financial shortfall on reclamation funds has become only more of a problem during the shale era as firms use hydraulic fracturing. Operators often drill deeper, creating long horizontal links. This technique can make reclamation work more expensive.
If an abandoned well is not attended to, a wellbore could deteriorate and potentially leach oil, gas or fluids into nearby water supplies. Wells left unplugged can spew out about 0.13 metric tons of methane on an annual basis.
“The legislation deals with both ends of the huge and burgeoning public liabilities left by the collapsing financial bubble in America’s oil industry,” Bob LeResche, a Wyoming landowner, said in support of the bills. LeResche also serves on the board of the Powder River Basin Resource Council.
“It provides funds to plug and clean up the thousands of wells left behind by failed and bankrupt drillers,” he added. “Most importantly, it requires that future drillers provide stronger financial assurances up front, so unfunded orphan wells don’t recur in the future.”
The act would also provide the Interior Department with billions of dollars over the next decade to manage a widespread cleanup program. What’s more, the legislation would require the agency to establish a comprehensive database to track onshore leases and wells.
Under the proposed bill, the Treasury Department would provide the Interior Department with $500 million during the first two years of the cleanup program. Then, from 2022 to 2029, the program would be provided $250 million. The funding would come from oil and gas royalty revenue, according to the proposed bill.
A report published in July by Resources for the Future and Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy concluded a federal economic stimulus program focused on plugging 500,000 abandoned and orphaned wells across the country could generate upward of 120,000 jobs for unemployed oil and gas workers.
Cleaning up old oil and gas wells at this scale is an expensive job and requires a significant labor force, the report explained. By accelerating the reclamation of orphaned wells, the country could generate hundreds of thousands of additional jobs for unemployed workers.
The second act proposed by Bennet this week, called the PEOPLE Act, would also amend the Mineral Leasing Act to increase public participation when it comes to federal land management. It would give affected residents and groups more notice before oil and gas lease sales, which typically occur on a quarterly basis, and extend the public comment period, among several other changes.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, is still in the process of reviewing the proposed bills, but “looks forward to learning more about them as they move through the Energy Committee process,” according to a spokeswoman.
Local lawmakers and industry groups have often preferred local control when it comes to energy rules and environmental protections. In Wyoming, the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission oversees well remediation efforts under an orphan well program.
In June, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming urged the state’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission during a committee meeting to consider accelerating the orphan well program in response to the dramatic downturn in oil.
“With so many rigs laid down … a significant acceleration of plugging and reclaiming wells would not only keep people in the industry employed now but also reduce a long-term liability — paid for entirely by the oil and natural gas industry, not Wyoming taxpayers,” PAW President Pete Obermueller said during testimony to lawmakers.
In response to Bennet’s proposed legislation, the Petroleum Association emphasized the need to maintain local oversight and control of Wyoming’s orphan well program.
“Wyoming’s orphaned well remediation program is best in class, and costs taxpayers nothing, unlike the Bennet legislation,” Ryan McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Petroleum Association, told the Star-Tribune. “Following PAW’s call to increase resources directed to orphan wells, we’re happy to see that the remediation rate has increased. In short, Wyoming has this issue well in hand. Given the recent rise in anti-oil and gas sentiments in Colorado, we should be very cautious of a Colorado Senator looking north and claiming he’s here to help.”
Blanket and idle well bonds exist here in case a company goes bankrupt or walks away from a project. Currently, an individual well bond is set at $10 per foot of wellbore and an operator blanket bond is set at $100,000.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission holds nearly $225 million in total bonds. The state is working to clean up nearly 2,421 identified orphan wells, according to the commission‘s database.
The commission finished remediating 91 wells in August, bringing the total number of wells removed from the orphan well list this year to 523, according to supervisor reports provided by the agency.
