Long road still ahead for Anticline Wind Project after permitting victory

The Anticline Wind Project is one step closer to construction. It still has a long way to go.

After five hours of community debate and a good deal of private soul-searching, the Natrona Board of County Commissioners signed off on the proposed wind farm’s conditional siting permit by a vote of 4-1, even after the county’s planning and zoning commission recommended denying the permit last month.

“I really didn’t know, until the end, which way it might go,” said county attorney Eric Nelson. During the hearing and in a later interview with the Star-Tribune, Nelson emphasized that unless commissioners found evidence that the project did not meet permit criteria, they were required under state and county law to approve it regardless of their own attitudes toward wind farms.

The project, which is expected to consist of between 33 and 52 wind turbines spanning 24,000 acres of land, have a generation capacity of up to 175 megawatts and bring several permanent jobs to Antelope Hills, must now win approval from the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council. The council’s decisional discretion is bound by similar regulations to those governing the Natrona County Commissioners.