Looking ahead: 2020 could be a big year for wind in Wyoming

In addition, engineers will be working hard to integrate wind energy seamlessly into electrical grids that have relied for decades on conventional electricity sources, like coal, Naughton said. Wind energy has to be fully reliable and meet the intensive demand of the grid. When people reach for a light switch, they expect a light to come on in turn. But wind can be unpredictable.

“A lot of times we read that these challenges are impossible,” Naughton said. “I don’t think that that is true; I think that we have to get used to operating in a different way.”

Annual wind tax debate stirred

The key to making the state attractive to wind developers includes reducing developers’ costs and increasing developers’ access to investment capital, according to Godby.

But Wyoming ranks fourth when it comes to the lowest cost for wind development in the West, trailing New Mexico, Montana and Colorado.

Once wind facilities have been up and running for three years, the state levies a $1 per megawatt wind generation tax, in addition to sales and property taxes. Lawmakers instituted the wind generation tax in 2012.