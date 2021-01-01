Looking ahead: It was a bruising year for Wyoming coal. What could the new year bring?

The long-term outlook for coal is a bit more gloomy for coal too.

Since peaking around 2008, coal production in Wyoming has been undergoing a steady decline, with annual production now about half what it was just a decade ago. With that decline has come the loss of jobs: There are 40% fewer miners employed here in Wyoming than there were about 10 years ago, according to University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby’s analysis.

Fifteen years ago, coal was responsible for generating about 50% of the country’s electricity. In 2019, coal’s contributions were half that amount. Coal-fired power plants have continued to shut down, chipping away at what demand for coal there is left.

Many utility companies supplying customers with electricity across the country have been divesting from coal. Growing public pressure to transition to renewable energy along with cheaper alternatives have bullied coal out of its top ranking in the generation market.

In Wyoming, about 4,400 workers have jobs in coal mining, about 1.6% of the state’s population. That may seem like a relatively small number. But when you account for the indirect and ancillary jobs connected to the mammoth industry, the number of jobs tied to coal in Wyoming increases to 12,000, according to Godby.