Looking back: The bankruptcy that rocked Wyoming coal country in 2019

On a clear summer morning like any other in coal country, hundreds of workers filed into Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines just off Highway 59 to start their shifts. But at around 3 p.m., the day took a turn for the worse.

The then-CEO of the mines, Jeffrey Hoops, made an unexpected announcement to workers: The mines were closing. It was time for workers to head home. He offered few specifics, according to several worker accounts. About 500 workers left the mines unsure of what would come next.

The insolvent owner, Blackjewel, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that morning after spending months nosediving deep into debt. The subsequent loss of a crucial creditor caused the coal firm’s 32 coal mines across the country to grind to a halt. That included Wyoming’s Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines, which together produced over 34 million tons of coal last year.