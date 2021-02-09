Lummis, Barrasso likely to oppose Biden's pick for Interior

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland will likely face strong opposition from Wyoming's senators during her upcoming confirmation hearing for Interior Department secretary.

Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she would likely oppose an effort to seat Haaland until the Biden administration invites states heavily reliant on federal mineral royalties to the table.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune on Tuesday, Lummis expressed concern over the Biden administration’s decision to pause new federal oil and gas development, and Haaland's previous statements opposing fossil fuel extraction. Wyoming heavily relies on revenues from fossil fuel activity.

“Her position on those issues is very contrary to Wyoming's best interests and, quite frankly, New Mexico's best interests,” Lummis said. “So we are looking at not only opposing her, but possibly putting a hold on her nomination and others at the Department of Interior until we get a chance to talk to the president, and those in the White House about our concerns with their extraordinary negative impact on public land states.”