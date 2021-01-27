Lummis to introduce bill prohibiting moratorium on oil and gas leasing

Wyoming's newest senator plans to introduce legislation to block the Biden administration's order suspending new federal leases for oil and gas development on public lands.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, comes in swift response to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Biden's order directs the Interior Department to pause leasing federal lands and minerals to oil and gas companies, "pending completion of a comprehensive review and reconsideration of Federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practice," according to the order.
Lummis will introduce her bill, called the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources, or POWER, Act of 2021, to the U.S. Senate on Thursday morning, a senior senate aid told the Star-Tribune.
The legislation would prohibit the president or top officials leading the departments of Interior, Agriculture or Energy from suspending mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters, unless Congress approves.
“The Biden Ban would be nothing short of catastrophic for western states that are already reeling from the decline in energy usage brought on by the pandemic and continued volatility in energy markets," Lummis said in a statement. "It’s a one-two punch that means disaster for energy jobs, families and communities. Through the POWER Act, Congress would reiterate that federal lands should serve not the whims of a radical progressive minority, but the needs of all Americans.”
Sen. John Barrasso has come on board as a co-sponsor.
“President Biden’s ban on new oil, gas, and coal leases is illegal and it robs people in Wyoming of their livelihoods. I will fight it every step of the way,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Energy production on public lands is a critical source of revenue for our public schools, roads and bridges, water projects, and other essential services. It creates good-paying jobs and is the economic lifeblood of Wyoming. Senator Lummis and I are introducing the POWER Act to protect our way of life in the West. Our legislation will keep energy workers in their jobs and stop the president from pursuing this divisive and disastrous policy.”
Biden's trio of executive orders combating climate change that he issued on Wednesday have attracted widespread backlash from industry groups and Wyoming's political leaders.
The orders could have a significant impact in Wyoming's energy sector and economy. Here, the fossil fuel industries employ thousands of workers and drive a substantial portion of economic activity.
What's more, about 51% of oil production and over 90% of natural production here come from federal minerals. The state still relies heavily on oil and gas production for revenue to fund transportation, public education, infrastructure and government at the local and state level.
Oil and gas operators with existing leases still hold rights and will likely be able to continue drilling under the new order, according to energy experts.
