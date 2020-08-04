Major transmission line receives endorsement from Carbon County's planning and zoning commission

“We’re pleased to pass this step in the approval process and look forward to presenting to the Board of Commissioners soon,” Dave Eskelsen, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesman, told the Star-Tribune. Carbon County commissioners will consider the project at its upcoming Sept. 1 meeting.

If the project receives all required county and state approvals, Rocky Mountain Power will launch construction of the overhead, single-circuit line next year, with the goal of bringing it into service by 2024.

About 108 miles of the transmission line will run through Carbon County, and about 34 miles will be routed through Sweetwater County, across a checkerboard of federal, state and private land.

Efforts to secure approval for the project stretch back to 2011, when a public scoping period began for a federal environmental review, as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

A final environmental impact statement was completed in 2016.

But the utility still needs a conditional use permit from Carbon County before it can launch construction of the transmission line.