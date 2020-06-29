Major Wyoming shale producer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake has been a dominant fixture in Wyoming's oil and gas landscape for several years since it first set up shop in the state in the early 1990s.

Last year, Chesapeake produced nearly 9 million barrels of oil, ranking third in the state, according to data collected by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. So far, it has maintained its ranking in 2020. It also secured 96 permits to drill in Wyoming in 2019, the fourth most in the state.

Currently, Chesapeake is the seventh largest producer of natural gas in Wyoming. A vast majority of Chesapeake's activity has been located in the Powder River Basin. The company started leasing land in the southern reaches of the basin and gradually expanded northward.

Mark Watson, supervisor of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said he was not surprised to hear of the bankruptcy announcement given the company's high debt load. He's also not worried about future cleanup liabilities falling on the state. The wells are productive and relatively lucrative, he said. Even if the company did pivot to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case and liquidation, Watson doesn't anticipate having trouble finding new owners.