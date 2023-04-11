The Biden administration has approved the TransWest Transmission Project, a high-voltage power line that will carry electricity 732 miles from Wyoming through Colorado, Utah and Nevada, the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday.

It will link the 3,000-megawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project — a southern Wyoming wind farm that’s on track to become the country’s largest — to hard-to-access electricity markets outside state borders.

“This large-scale transmission line will put people to work across our public lands and will help deliver clean, renewable energy,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement. “Our responsible use of public lands today can help ensure a clean energy future for us all.”

About two-thirds of the project is located on federal land. And the notice to proceed from the BLM — an authorization that took more than a decade to secure — was the last major hurdle TransWest needed to clear before it could start building.

“We appreciate the federal, state and local agencies and all of the other stakeholders who collaborated and diligently worked through the process with us to reach this day,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of TransWest, in a statement.

Along the way, the Denver-based transmission developer has amassed the myriad other permissions needed for what it called “the Western power grid’s largest transmission addition in decades.” Now it has to iron out smaller details — like finalizing its contract with the company that will install the power line.

“The NTP is really when you're done with the federal process,” said Kara Choquette, TransWest’s communications director. “But it doesn't mean construction starts tomorrow.”

Instead, with the BLM approval in hand, TransWest aims to break ground by the end of this year.