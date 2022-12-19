Man arrested in overdose death of toddler son in Sweetwater County

Authorities arrested a Rock Springs man on Monday in connection with his toddler son's overdose death in October.

Daniel Scott James, 35, is accused of involuntary manslaughter, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office says.

“These investigations are never easy. A child was lost," said Stephanie Cassidy, the case's lead detective. "Despite the circumstances, my deepest condolences are with the family. We’ve spent a lot of time and effort over the last few months piecing this together and trying to bring justice to this little boy.”

The case stems from the death of James' 2-year-old son, who was found unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Oct. 21 at his home north of Rock Springs. When deputies arrived, they found James performing CPR on the child, who was cold and stiff.

An investigation found James was taking a number of prescribed and illicit medications, the sheriff's office said. One of those was Buprenorphine, a drug that's used for opioid withdrawal.

The night before the child's death, James noticed his Buprenorphine was missing from a pill organizer that he kept on the microwave, he told investigators. The boy's mother reported that the child vomited several times that night before going to bed, the sheriff's office said.

Toxicology results found the medication in his system. The sheriff's office said its investigation didn't determine the exact number of pills the boy may have ingested; one pill is enough to be fatal.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a prison sentence of 20 years.