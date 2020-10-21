Mandatory evacuation orders for Mullen Fire lifted, residents begin to return home

Though warmer and drier weather has crept back this week, the conditions are not severe enough to fuel the fire, according to Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum. The landscape is still holding onto moisture from recent rain and snowfall, he explained during an update on Tuesday.

In fact, temperature's are expected to drop by about 20 degrees on Thursday, with snow accumulation over the fire likely throughout the weekend.

"This is good for the firefighters," Borsum said.

Over the course of one month, the wildfire grew to envelop 176,863 acres of land. The fire damaged 66 structures and led to the evacuation of hundreds. The fire began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

A sustained stretch of dry, warm and windy weather initially made containing the fire challenging. The fire spread rapidly across the national forest’s rugged terrain, devouring the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees throughout the national forest. On Sept. 26, a day of particularly intense fire activity, winds reached 70 mph, causing the fire to spread south.