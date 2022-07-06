Mapping tool directs renewable energy projects toward previously developed lands

The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming unveiled a new resource Friday meant to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy — and minimize its impact on wildlife.

Instead of just telling developers where they shouldn’t build, the group’s Brightfields Energy Siting Initiative Map Tool “searches for sites that are good places to build new facilities,” Energy Programs Manager Justin Loyka said in a statement.

It highlights more than 500,000 acres that have “already been disturbed by industrial development” in Wyoming, Loyka said.

Building renewable energy projects in such areas, known as “brownfields,” repurposes already damaged habitat and avoids spots where habitat is still intact. Not all brownfields are ideal for renewable energy development. But many are.

It’s an approach to development that “helps ensure that Wyoming’s legacy of iconic wildlife and sweeping natural beauty isn’t compromised as our energy mix diversifies,” a Nature Conservancy press release said.

The group hopes the map will make it easier for companies to identify and avoid potential wildlife conflicts, like the presence of migration routes, vulnerable species or cultural resources, before selecting a site, and help inform decisions about land use made at the state and local levels.

Developers without access to a database like the siting tool sometimes discover conflicts much later. Some have had to modify their plans after they’ve been set, complicating the permitting process and raising project costs.

When the Nature Conservancy map is opened, a pop-up warns that while it’s “based on the best available data,” it “does not prove or make any claim” about energy siting potential in Wyoming and is not regulatory, legally binding or a replacement for other forms of site analysis required for project approval.

But it did receive nods from several of the top state officials familiar with negotiating the tricky balance between demand for energy — renewable and otherwise — and preservation of other natural resources.

Angi Bruce, deputy director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said in a statement that the siting of solar and wind farms “is the most critical part of project planning for minimizing impacts to fish and wildlife.”

The agency sees the “easy-to-access tool” as “a valuable starting point for developers looking to work in Wyoming,” Bruce said.

And Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, called it “a win-win for energy producers and the state.”

Murrell emphasized in a statement that the siting of energy projects can be “a lengthy and complex process that can often cause inconvenient delays.”

The map, he said, “has the capability to help energy producers in Wyoming move forward with their projects,” benefiting the entire sector.