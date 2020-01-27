Mark Gordon to launch migration corridor listening tour across Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon will travel Saturday to four communities across Wyoming to collect feedback on his proposed migration corridor executive order, now in its draft phase, a news release announced Sunday.

The governor plans to stop in Rawlins, Pinedale, Kemmerer and Rock Springs to listen to residents who may be affected by the implementation of the new order. Gordon will begin his listening tour 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins.

The governor's listening tour follows the release of a draft order one month ago. The state-led order strives to conserve the state's critical migration corridors while also protecting landowner and industry interests. It enshrines protections for three existing mule deer corridors — Sublette, Baggs and Platte Valley — and provides guidelines for designating additional routes.

Largely concentrated in southwest Wyoming, migration corridors have for centuries served as critical pathways for hoofed mammals like mule deer, pronghorn and elk. But population counts for some of these migratory animals have fallen. The loss of critical habitat, like migration corridors, has in part contributed to the species' decline. Increased development in and around identified corridors has led some conservationists to call for stricter regulations to protect the iconic herds.

