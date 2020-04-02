McMurry Companies issues its own 'stay-at-home' order for employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Wyoming-based energy investment company has instituted its own “stay-at-home” order to protect the health and safety of its employees, as well as the surrounding community, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

McMurry Companies, which oversees several energy affiliates like Nerd Gas Company, is in a unique position compared to other firms involved in energy.

CEO and President Timm Smith oversees about 25 employees who work from an office. No employees are out working in the oil or gas fields. That made a big difference in his decision to send his employees home to work, according to Smith.

“Our decision was made easier by (the fact) we really don’t have field operations, just office personnel, as far as the energy side of our company,” Smith explained. “We just thought it was the prudent and safe thing to do for our employees and their families.”

The order will go into effect Friday evening and be in place for two weeks.

“The more people stay home and observe the strict social distancing guidelines, the better chance we have of arresting this virus,” said Cary Brus, former president of the company. “We know it’s in our community; we just thought it was the right thing to do.”