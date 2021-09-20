Methane standards for oil and gas industry can't wait, experts say

Ideally, regulations would target operators’ methane outputs, said Kate Konschnik, director of the climate and energy program at Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions. But output-based programs would require accurately estimating companies’ emissions, and the research isn’t there yet.

For now, methane-conscious operators like Jonah Energy, which operates in Wyoming’s Jonah Field, are deploying a patchwork of technologies to identify emissions. One tool, optical gas imaging cameras, help the company pinpoint where gas is escaping.

One of Jonah’s priorities is identifying which technologies most effectively locate emissions from different sources, and mitigating them accordingly, said Howard Dieter, the company’s vice president of environmental, health and safety. In July, the company became the first U.S. oil and gas producer to submit methane emissions data to the United Nations.

“Understanding all your various emission sources, not just those that are reported through various state and federal programs, but understanding all of them, also allows you to quantify them,” Dieter said. “And allows you to think about how you deploy limited capital in fixing the things, or eliminating the things, that have the biggest opportunity to be an emission source.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.