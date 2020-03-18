Millennium coal export terminal hits roadblock, again

Wyoming’s fight to build an export terminal on the West Coast hit another legal snag Tuesday when a Washington court upheld the decision by state regulators there to block permits needed to construct the proposed export terminal.

The ruling puts a damper on Wyoming lawmakers’ hope to export more Powder River Basin coal to other countries during a time when domestic demand for the commodity wanes. If constructed along the Columbia River, the Millennium Bulk Terminal would be able to receive about 16 trainloads of Powder River Basin coal to ship to customers in Asia each day.

But on Tuesday, the Washington State Court of Appeals affirmed a state board’s 2018 decision to uphold county regulators’ denial of shoreline permits for the terminal. The development and conditional use permits are required for the Millennium Bulk Terminal’s first stage of construction.

The legal debacle specifically over the shoreline permits reaches back to 2016 when the coal company submitted its permit application with Cowlitz County — the county where the terminal would be built. Officials with Cowlitz County declined to issue the permits due to the “significant adverse environmental impacts,” cited in the environmental impact statement.