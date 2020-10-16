Mindy Songer: An innovative farming method could offer a foolproof future

In a similar study done on melons, they were able to reduce the potassium content by 53% if they added 50% of the required potassium nitrate supply.

A separate study was done on chicory and lettuce grown in a hydroponic system. In it, scientists were able to lower the potassium to 7.7-8.6% of what is recommended for patients affected by chronic kidney disease. Therefore, by lowering the amount of potassium available to the vegetable or fruit being grown, it is possible to grow healthy crops that people with kidney disease can consume.

Controlling the K content is done much more easily in a hydroponic system where the grower decides exactly how much of each nutrient is being added to the growing medium.

All in all, the ability to control how much nutrients are given to a plant can be useful for people with chronic kidney disease who have to pay close attention to their diet while still getting the nutrients they need.

Wyoming, having historically relied on fossil fuels, can greatly benefit from hydroponics. Not only would this farming method secure jobs and support local business, at the very least it would secure a future with less pollution and waste.

Mindy Songer, 20, was born and raised in Wyoming. She is studying at the University of Wyoming and plans to become a biology teacher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.