Mine reclamation reform easily clears House

A novel approach to cleaning up Wyoming’s mines that’s backed by regulators, industry and conservation groups sailed unopposed through the House of Representatives.

House Bill 45 passed unanimously during its introduction last Monday, committee review on Wednesday and third reading on Monday. Four lawmakers were excused for Monday’s vote, which proceeded without discussion.

The bill has earned the favor of all sides of the state’s energy industry. It would allow mining companies to pay their reclamation obligations directly into a state trust, easing the burden of reclamation bonding on mining companies and the burden of cleanup on the state while speeding up the restoration itself.

It will next be introduced in the Senate, where it will need a simple majority vote to advance to committee.

