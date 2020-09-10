Miners furloughed again at Decker coal mine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Miners at the Decker coal mine in the Powder River Basin received unfortunate news this week when the owner announced 73 workers would be furloughed until January in response to the increasingly abyssal conditions of the coal market.

The decision, confirmed by the company on Thursday, marks the second time crews at the Decker coal mine in Montana have received furlough notices. The Decker coal mine is located in Big Horn County just north of Wyoming’s border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute the 16 miles to the coal field.

"The decision to furlough dedicated employees was not easy," said Leonard Wolff, general manager at Decker Coal Company. "We are committed to helping all who are impacted by this furlough, and we look to resume normal operations in the coming months."

The company told the Star-Tribune the workforce reductions were caused by depressed electricity demand caused by a tightening economy and stay-at-home orders.