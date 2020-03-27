Monitoring reclaimed sites can be tedious, but new digital technology can lend a hand

According to Stahl, this task would typically take two people and half a day. Statisticians analyzing the data need data from several transects to ensure the results are accurate.

“We are promoting these new photographic techniques, where you go out and walk around the site and take pictures at predetermined intervals,” Stahl explained. “We take a photograph of each one of these sites, stored in the camera, so now we have a permanent record of what we’ve seen.”

Instead of being limited to one to two sites per day under the old methods of monitoring, the digital method allows for more efficient and accurate data collection. Just a portion of the process requires monitoring companies to be out in the field. And the analysis can be conducted from a computer in comfortable conditions, he said.

The Bureau of Land Management looks to maintain diverse plant species and root out weeds like cheat grass. Proper reclamation of land also prevents erosion.