An expanded set of carbon capture requirements for Wyoming coal plants is one vote away from clearing the state Senate.

Senate File 142 builds on existing laws passed over the last several years that make it harder for Wyoming’s public electric utilities — Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy — to close their coal plants, and require them to try to install carbon capture technology to extend the lives of some units.

Proponents believe it will force Rocky Mountain Power, in particular, to stop dragging its feet on carbon capture. Rocky Mountain Power has argued that enacting yet another carbon capture law so soon after the last few will only inject confusion into its ongoing efforts to comply.

The bill, which was amended heavily during the three Corporations Committee hearings set aside to consider it, is aimed chiefly at saving the Dave Johnston and Jim Bridger coal plants, which are located in Glenrock and Rock Springs, respectively. Both are run by Rocky Mountain Power.

In its present form, the bill introduces new standards for the capture and sale of carbon dioxide. It also tries to prevent public utilities from rejecting potential buyers without state regulators’ support, and ensure that those utilities cooperate with new plant owners to buy electricity.

Glenrock Energy, a Casper-based company that has struggled to negotiate the sale of a Dave Johnston unit with Rocky Mountain Power, testified in favor of the bill. The Wyoming Public Service Commission, Department of Environmental Quality and Office of Consumer Advocate raised a long list of concerns — as did the state’s association for large electricity consumers — but felt the amendments addressed most of them.

Public Service Commissioner Mary Throne deemed the resulting bill “workable.”

Despite utility opposition, it received unanimous support in committee last Thursday and passed its second of three readings in the Senate on Tuesday.

“The key is, why do we need to do this?” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, told the Senate ahead of the first vote.

Among the many reasons, he said, were that keeping coal plants open would protect those jobs, while using the captured carbon to boost oil production nearby could generate upwards of a billion dollars in tax revenue over the next couple of decades.

Scott has emphasized that he wants the private sector — not ratepayers — to fund the installation and operation of carbon capture technology. Opponents of the bill doubt that its goals can be met without raising costs for Wyoming residents.

Rocky Mountain Power, whose parent company, PacifiCorp, also serves customers in Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California, warned ahead of the committee vote that regulators in those states may opt not to pay for carbon capture — causing the costs to fall entirely on Wyoming.

(Rocky Mountain Power customers in the state will start seeing a new 0.3% surcharge on their electricity bills this month to fund “carbon capture compliance,” in accordance with an earlier law. The utility has expressed doubt that other states will agree to split the expense.)

Scott said he tried to work with Rocky Mountain Power to come up with a bill that would work for everyone.

Shortly after last year’s election, “I asked them twice, very bluntly, ‘What are your suggestions to make it more palatable?’ And the basic response was, ‘Don’t do it.’ So I’ve had to write the bill on the assumption that the utility is not particularly favorable to it, and you have to stop things they might do to stall the project,” he said in committee.

Even after extensive amendments, the utility wasn’t satisfied.

“This impacts Rocky Mountain Power more than anybody else, and what it means for our customers and our company is hard to take in like this,” Richard Garlish, a Rocky Mountain Power vice president, told the Corporations Committee shortly before it approved the bill.

“I apologize for sounding frustrated,” he added, “but it’s pretty frustrating.”

Public utilities are required to minimize electricity costs for their customers, and are subject to extensive government oversight to ensure they comply with that mandate. Garlish emphasized to the committee that the utility is moving as quickly as it can within that regulatory structure.

Tiffany Erickson, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, told the Star-Tribune via email that the utility is actively trying to meet current carbon capture requirements and has received bids from private companies in response to its active request for proposals.

“The proposed legislation seems to not only conflict with that path, but it creates uncertainty and a possible delay to the existing process,” Erickson said.

But Scott isn’t convinced. He and other backers of Senate File 142 believe that if it doesn’t pass this year, all the units at both Dave Johnston and Jim Bridger could end up closing. The timeline at Dave Johnston is especially tight: All of its units are scheduled to retire in 2027.

Shannon Anderson, an attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, called the lawmaker’s proposed solution “textbook government overreach.” The environmental group has challenged past efforts by the Legislature to mandate the use of carbon capture, including a similar — but simpler — bill that Scott sponsored and then rescinded last year.

Scott’s latest proposal “basically dictates deals between private parties and really interferes in the market for electricity in the state,” Anderson said.

While the amended version of the bill conflicts less with current statute than the initial draft, she said, “we’re creating a lot of new standards and rules at the time when we’re kind of getting somewhere from the laws that we previously passed.”