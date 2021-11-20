More groups eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

More people are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the Wyoming Health Department says.

Under the updated national booster recommendations, anyone 18 or older who received their second Pfizer or Moderna shot six months ago is now eligible for a booster. So is anyone who received a one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.

So far, more than 55,000 Wyoming adults have received a Pfizer or Moderna booster, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More than 600 have received a Johnson & Johnson booster.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and effective against COVID-19, including the variants, and are especially good at protecting against severe illness,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, said in a statement. “We’re learning that a single booster dose for fully vaccinated adults can enhance and extend the strong protection these vaccines provide.”

Even with the increased availability of booster shots, Wyoming remains one of the most vaccine-hesitant states in the nation. Only 42% of residents are fully vaccinated here, and Wyoming has consistently had one one of the country's lowest rates.

But this summer and fall's COVID-19 surge demonstrated that being vaccinated does reduce the likelihood of serious illness or death. Data released earlier this fall by the health department showed that less than 3% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 since May were fully vaccinated. And only 2% of cases involved someone who'd been fully inoculated against the disease.

“We encourage anyone who has not yet made the choice to get a COVID-19 vaccine to reconsider and say yes to this important protection,” Harrist said. “At the same time, we want people who have been fully vaccinated to take this step to help themselves with a single booster dose.”

Anyone ages 5 and up is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots are free and available across the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0