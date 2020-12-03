More than 75 employees laid off as Decker coal mine owner files for bankruptcy

The owner of the Decker coal mine filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday night and laid off nearly half of its workforce at the facility in Montana.

The Decker coal mine is located in Big Horn County just north of Wyoming’s border. Many of the employees live in Sheridan and commute the short distance to the coal field.

The parent company, Lighthouse Resources Inc., filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The spokesman for the company told the Star-Tribune 76 employees were laid off that same day. But the firm plans to continue operations at the Decker mine at a significantly reduced capacity.

“In light of the challenging market conditions and other impacts on our business from COVID-19, we have been required to reduce costs and reorganize our business resulting in the reduction of our workforce in Montana," Everett King, Lighthouse Resource’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this impact on individuals, families, and communities."

"We have no alternative,” King added.