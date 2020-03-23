Movement to halt BLM lease sales rallies conservative groups

Giving up land to oil companies with little ability to drill denies the public access to the land for recreational use, the groups explained in a news release last week. It also gives up minerals owned by American taxpayers well below market value, they added. Often, oil and gas companies can claim a significant portion of available parcels at the minimum bid amount — $2 per acre.

A geospatial analysis released this year by the Center for Western Priorities, a conservation group, found 1.3 million acres of active leases on Wyoming land sold for $2 or less an acre, often in noncompetitive sales.

“Taxpayers are already losing on this administration’s oil and gas lease sale binge,” Taxpayers for Common Sense President Steve Ellis said. “But in the current financial market, the rush to offer up millions of acres of public land for oil and gas lease is even more fiscally reckless. It’s time to cap this blowout of waste.”

The BLM did not return a request for comment by press time.

Statewide lease sales have also garnered opposition from conservation groups and some landowners who think the Trump administration’s energy dominance strategy has sparked a race to claim thousands of public acres in sensitive habitats at the expense of the environment and the public.