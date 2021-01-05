Multiple tribes protest drilling of 5,000 oil and gas wells in Wyoming

But to Fuller, of the Western Watersheds Project, the tribal nations are still being placed in an unfair position throughout the consultation process.

“Who has time to monitor the applications of permits to drill for 5,000 wells?” Fuller asked. “No tribe has staff to do that. The public in general doesn’t have time to do that. Unless the federal government is providing money for the tribal nations to hire staff to monitor 5,000 applications to drill and all the other associated steps, it’s meaningless.”

Doug Crow Ghost, the chairman of the Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance Board and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said the BLM did not provide an appropriate amount of time for meaningful consultations. Therefore, he and other tribal leaders have alleged the BLM failed to follow Executive Order 13175. The executive order, issued two decades ago, bans the federal government from promulgating rules or regulatory decisions that impact tribal nations without meaningful consultation with them.