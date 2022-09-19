Natural gas industry eyes eventual pivot to hydrogen in Wyoming

As the strained U.S. natural gas supply remains in the spotlight, companies moving and selling the fuel in Wyoming are also looking to the future.

Senior executives from Williams Companies, a major natural gas processor and transporter, visited Sweetwater County on Thursday with Gov. Mark Gordon to discuss Williams’ continued investments in advanced energy technologies throughout the state, including several possible low-carbon sources of hydrogen.

After plummeting demand in the early months of the pandemic caused natural gas prices to collapse, temporarily grinding one of Wyoming’s biggest industries to a halt, Williams — which had not invested in production for almost a decade — acquired more than 3,500 active wells across 1.2 million acres of the Green River Basin.

Hydrogen can be generated in a variety of ways. For Williams, like many of the other companies taking early steps into the hydrogen market, pairing a natural gas process with carbon capture (to make “blue” hydrogen) or inputting renewable electricity and water (to make “green”) are among the most appealing.

Williams plans to devote hundreds of millions of dollars to Wyoming natural gas in the coming years, Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of corporate strategic development, told the Star-Tribune on Friday. It may also build turbines to harness the area’s wind, and use either — or both — to produce hydrogen, which it hopes to export to faraway population centers through the same pipelines that carry the state’s natural gas today.

“We think we can deliver that kind of zero-carbon energy of the future, leveraging the existing infrastructure,” Zamarin said. “We don’t have to end one industry and create another. We can take advantage of this incredible network of infrastructure that the United States has.”

Wyoming, he added, already houses both the infrastructure and the natural resources necessary to get there. The company is confident it can safely blend enough hydrogen into existing pipelines to satisfy the emerging U.S. hydrogen market. And it owns plenty of land in Wyoming now, too.

Williams wasn’t the only company to address on Thursday the future of natural gas in a country committed to slashing carbon emissions over the next few decades. Black Hills Energy, a natural gas utility that serves Wyoming and several neighboring states, committed to reaching net-zero methane emissions from its distribution system by 2035. It expects to integrate a combination of hydrogen and renewable natural gas into the fuel supply to meet that target.

The utility previously aimed to halve emissions from its pipeline mains and services — but not the rest of its equipment — by that date.

“We are pleased to share our progress to create a cleaner energy future for our customers and the ways Black Hills Energy is making a positive impact in our communities,” Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Wyoming, said in a written statement.

The updated goal “builds on our natural gas system safety and integrity initiatives and expands upon strategies underway to strengthen our system such as advanced leak detection and expanded damage prevention efforts,” Stege added.

Emissions of methane — the primary component of natural gas and a greenhouse gas dozens of times more potent than carbon dioxide — from the natural gas industry have been subject to heightened scrutiny in recent months, as low production, extreme weather and a decline in Russian exports to Europe have pushed prices upward around the world.

The shortage is contributing to a renewed push by environmental groups for stricter emissions regulations throughout the supply chain, but especially at the wellheads, where excess methane is often flared, vented or drilled until producers complete the infrastructure needed to capture it. Many argue that reducing the volume of wasted methane would increase the country’s total natural gas supply, lowering prices.

Since Wyoming’s drilling rig count — a measure of oil and gas industry activity — dropped to zero in mid-2020, it has climbed back up to 20, still about one-third below the norm in the months before the pandemic. It’s been at 20 for seven consecutive weeks, after remaining at 19 for the six weeks before (and 18 during the three weeks before that).

Nationally, with sustained natural gas prices still their highest in over a decade, and despite ongoing shortages of labor and materials, the natural gas rig count last week surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Energy Information Administration reported Thursday.

Even though natural gas has become costly enough that utilities are burning more coal — causing the price of coal to rise as well — the agency’s most recent market forecast, released earlier this month, projects that U.S. natural gas consumption will set a new record this year.

Williams deals mostly with natural gas that has already been extracted. But just over a year into its return to the earlier stages of the market in Wyoming, it currently has two horizontal rigs operating at the Sweetwater site.

Both Williams and Black Hills Energy received grants last summer from the Wyoming Energy Authority — nearly $1 million for Williams and about $500,000 for Black Hills Energy — to study hydrogen’s prospects in the state. And Williams has since joined an ongoing effort by Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to secure up to $2 billion in federal funding for a hydrogen hub spanning all four states.

“We can move gas, today, from Wyoming to Colorado and to Utah,” Zamarin said. “So I like the idea of a hub being — maybe Wyoming is the right place where you produce the wind power, you produce the hydrogen. Maybe we’re delivering it to customers in Colorado, customers in Utah, and we’re leveraging that network.”