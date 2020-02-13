Navajo Nation-based firm reaches agreement with state over coal mines

One of the newest coal companies to operate in Wyoming reached an agreement with the state Thursday to waive its sovereign immunity.

The waiver allows state regulators to enforce environmental and mining laws at Navajo Transitional Energy Company's two coal mines in Wyoming. The contract also moves the Navajo Nation-based company one step closer to becoming the official owner and operator of the pair of mines, some of the largest in the nation.

Because NTEC was originally created under Navajo law, the firm operates as a tribal entity with the right to exercise sovereign immunity. By waiving this privilege in its agreement with Wyoming, the company effectively agreed to be held accountable for state mining and environmental laws. But the waiver does not apply to third-party citizen suits.

“This agreement ensures that Wyoming retains the right and ability to enforce state laws, including administrative procedures and collection of fines,” said Bernard Masters, general counsel for NTEC. “The agreement also respects NTEC’s status as a wholly owned entity of the sovereign Navajo Nation.”