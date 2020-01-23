Navajo Transitional Energy Company already behind on federal, county mineral taxes

But because the Mining Leasing Act of 1920 does not permit companies to pay royalty taxes in installments as NTEC proposed, the government is holding the small payment in escrow and not applying it to the amount due, at least until an agreement between the parties is reached.

NTEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though the coal operator agreed to bear the burden of Cloud Peak Energy's past-due taxes, the Interior Department has not let the former owner off the hook.

"Although NTEC is willing to pay theses royalty amounts over time, the Debtors (Cloud Peak Energy) are liable to Interior for timely payment of the royalties, following coal production, as the lessee of the Assumed Federal Leases," the agency stated in court documents.

The Navajo Nation-based firm has yet to obtain the leases for the mines. Before the government can transfer leases to a new owner, all past-due royalty payments need to be settled. The tax hiccup could become a headache for both the new owner and Wyoming taxpayers alike.

