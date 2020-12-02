Need a job? Workforce Services will connect workers with energy projects

State officials wants to connect jobless energy workers with the oil and gas companies gearing up to use coronavirus relief money to complete projects by the end of the year.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will host a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Thursday to gauge how much help may be required for upcoming projects. It will also provide additional employment resources to interested workers during the meeting.

The Workforce Service Department called the task to connect workers with companies using funding from Wyoming's Energy Rebound Program its "highest priority."

"The Energy Rebound Program means more jobs for Wyoming workers," Robin Sessions Cooley, the director of Workforce Services, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"DWS (Department of Workforce Services) is looking forward to helping energy employers find qualified workers for the opportunities that open up through this new program," she added.

Gov. Mark Gordon created the economic stimulus program, called Energy Rebound, last month to give oil and gas companies the money they need to complete specific projects placed on hold due to the pandemic. That includes plugging and abandoning wells, drilling uncompleted wells or re-completing wells.