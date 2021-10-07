New advanced nuclear guide spotlights Wyoming Natrium plant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another theme, this one shared by all four states, is the desire to be first. Early adopters of successful technologies are often rewarded with business advantages, local supply chain development and job growth, Greenwald said.

If the three existing proposals are completed on time, rapid commercial expansion could come as soon as the late 2020s or early 2030s, with the fastest-moving states and utilities reaping the most significant benefits, the report found.

Advanced nuclear is one of a handful of power sources with bipartisan appeal. The fledgling technology promises electricity that’s reliable, carbon-free and able to supplement the variability of wind and solar — so long as it can overcome supply-chain barriers like high construction costs and a lack of domestic fuel sources.

“This is one of the few ways that our political system seems to be able to come to an agreement,” Greenwald said. “We don’t agree on why we’re doing something, but we agree on the thing. So this might be one of those examples where, for different reasons, people come around to the same solution.”

Unlike conventional nuclear plants, which nearly always operate at full capacity, the three proposed projects are intended to be more flexible. Each one does it differently.