New agency aims to build an energy strategy for Wyoming

The Wyoming Energy Authority is on the lookout for help developing its new and improved "energy strategy" for the state.

As the newest governmental body to form here, the Wyoming Energy Authority is tasked with charting the course for the state's primary industries. What that looks like on the ground largely remains to be seen as the agency gets up and running.

But its mission is to diversify and grow Wyoming’s critical energy sectors, with a particular emphasis on strengthening coal, oil and natural gas production as well as expand transmission infrastructure and carbon capture throughout the state.

It recently published a request for proposal, indicating the need for a consulting firm to help craft the state's energy strategy by facilitating "stakeholder feedback and process control."

Sarah Young, the Wyoming Energy Authority's director of public affairs and communications, said the agency was still in the "very beginning stages of the process," when it comes to developing such a strategy.