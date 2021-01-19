New bill could kill Wyoming's solar energy sector, critics say

If signed into law, Senate File 16 would generate a great deal of uncertainty for the future of residential renewable energy in Wyoming, opponents said during testimony. Some said the bill could even kill it.

What is net metering anyway?

The state’s current net metering system was adopted about two decades ago and applies to small-scale energy generators — think Wyomingites with small wind turbines in their backyards, or solar panels on their roofs.

For many, the investment is a practical one.

Over time, homeowners can save money on their energy costs. Excess power can be sold to utilities and the independent electricity generators receive a credit.

But Tuesday’s bill effectively scraps that system and punts the issue to the state agency responsible for regulating utilities.

If ultimately passed, the legislation would no longer require utilities to compensate customers generating excess electricity. Instead, a new, yet-to-be-determined system would be adopted by the Public Service Commission, the regulatory body charged with keeping electrical rates affordable and power reliable for customers.