Environmental groups are celebrating a new rule proposed Wednesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that could expand federal oversight to a number of previously unregulated coal ash storage sites in Wyoming.

The rule comes as part of a settlement between the agency and Earthjustice, a nonprofit that litigates environmental issues. It would expand the agency’s existing contamination standards, which were put in place in 2015, to also include historical coal ash ponds and landfills that are no longer being used.

An analysis conducted by Earthjustice identified at least eight coal ash sites that are exempt from the 2015 rule but may be included in the new one. About half are located at active coal plants operated by Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s largest utility. The remainder are on the site of the former Osage Power Plant, operated by Black Hills Energy and shuttered in 2010.

Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company, PacifiCorp, “is evaluating EPA’s proposed action and the rule’s potential applicability to its coal ash handling sites in the state of Wyoming,” David Eskelsen, a spokesperson for the utility, said via email.

“We will evaluate the proposal and identify appropriate compliance solutions for those sites that may be regulated by this action,” Eskelsen added.

Black Hills Energy was not able to provide a comment on its potential cleanup obligations before this story went to press.

Coal ash — what’s left behind after coal is burned — contains a large number of human health hazards, including arsenic, lead and mercury. It has few commercial uses and is often stored indefinitely near the plants where it’s produced.

Earthjustice called the proposed rule “a major win for communities near coal plants” in a press release, citing the higher risk of groundwater contamination from older, often unlined legacy storage sites.

“This proposed rule represents a crucial step toward safeguarding the air, groundwater, streams, and drinking water communities depend on,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “Many of these communities have been disproportionately impacted by pollution for far too long.”

Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners’ group, said the rule is particularly important because it recognizes the long-term impacts of historical coal use, and broadens the EPA’s regulatory focus beyond the country’s dwindling fleet of active coal plants.

“It catches some of those facilities that are inactive … making sure that they’re still addressed and dealt with, so groundwater isn’t contaminated and we don’t have further environmental damage from them,” Anderson said.

The EPA expects to publish the rule in the Federal Register on Thursday, opening a 60-day public comment period.