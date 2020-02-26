New coal firm in Wyoming signs agreement with federal government

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“NTEC appreciates the diligence of (the Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement) and (the Department of Interior) in moving this process forward,” Clark Moseley, CEO of the coal company, said in a statement. “We especially thank Secretary (David) Bernhardt for understanding the important role mining plays in our economy, while also respecting the sovereignty of NTEC as a tribal entity.”

Tuesday’s agreement comes less than two weeks after NTEC established a similar agreement with Wyoming regulators.

The sale of the coal mines to the out-of-state company prompted significant speculation from energy analysts last year. Many hoped to understand the motivations behind the ambitious acquisition, which made NTEC the third largest coal company in the nation. The purchase has also been met with both optimism and criticism on the Navajo Nation.

NTEC offered to shoulder about $94 million in liabilities from the mines’ former owner when it bought the mines, including millions of dollars in outstanding federal royalties, as well as state and county taxes. It will also be responsible for future reclamation, or cleanup, responsibilities at the sites once the permits transfer. But NTEC has stood by its decision, asserting its benefits for both the Navajo Nation and the U.S.

