New coal firms in Powder River Basin stay on track with tax payments

NTEC inherited the unpaid taxes from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy as part of a sales agreement established when it acquired the mines on Oct. 24.

In the months leading up to its bankruptcy, Cloud Peak Energy failed to pay $8.3 million to the county in the 2018 tax year and $17.8 million in the 2019 tax year. The amount of production tax liability inherited by NTEC for coal mined between January and October of 2019 has yet to be determined, according to the agreement. But NTEC will ultimately assume responsibility for these unpaid taxes, too.

The company agreed to pay $1 million at the time of signing the agreement. It is also required to pay an additional $1 million by the last day of each month throughout the rest of this year. Come 2021, any remaining taxes will be paid on a monthly basis until the end of 2026. If the company falls over 10 days behind on these payments, it will have 18 percent in interest applied to the overdue balance.

But according to Seeger, the Campbell County administrative director, payments have been made to the county. In its latest payment, it sent $1 million in ad valorem taxes to the county Thursday.