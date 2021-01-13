New forecast lowers revenue shortfall for Wyoming, but education funding still a challenge

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group released the updated revenue report on Tuesday, amending several projections made back in October to account for Gov. Mark Gordon's budget cuts, improved energy activity and federal coronavirus aid.

The group of forecasters consists of Wyoming state officials, economists and energy experts. They periodically analyze the performance of several parts of Wyoming's economy to determine the overall fiscal health of the state. For this report, the analysis applied to fiscal years 2021 to 2026. After analyzing data, experts propose forecasts for a variety of revenue sources, like mineral production.

In its most notable change, the group presented higher predictions for sales and use tax collection in the Jan. 12 revenue report. Sales and use taxes collected in fiscal year 2021 will still be far less than in previous years, but the loss likely won't be as severe as experts had initially predicted, according to the report.