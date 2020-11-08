New oil and gas permitting rule shows promising results in Wyoming

The new rule, which went into effect in December, gave other working interest groups an opportunity to challenge a reigning operator.

They can now do so within 30 days after receiving a horizontal well application notice. An inactive operator suddenly risks losing its right to drill after the expiration of its permit. Other owners eager to work the land have more opportunity to compete.

Of the 54 protests filed by operators this year, only one case has prompted a contested hearing before the commission, according to the supervisor.

The new rule hasn't only save the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission time and resources, it's also saved the industry "millions of dollars" in application fees, Watson said.